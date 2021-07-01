Advertisement

Big Day For Cavendish At Tour

Tour de France
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
-CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) - Mark Cavendish has won the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint to take his impressive career tally to 32. Cavendish, the best sprinter in the race history, is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34. It was Cavendish’s second stage win this year after the 36-year-old veteran took Stage 4 on Tuesday. Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

