AG issues ruling on birth certificate sex designations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls a Michigan law unconstitutional.

The law deals with applications to change birth certificate sex designations. It says that people wishing to change their birth certificate must have a physician verify they have had sex-reassignment surgery. They must also write a written request to create a new birth certificate reflecting their new sex designation. If they have not had the surgery, the department of health is required, by law, to deny their application.

Earlier this year, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel submitted a formal request for an Attorney General Opinion as to “whether MCL 333.2831(c) violates the constitutional rights of Michigan-born persons who seek to amend their birth certificate to alter their sex designation assigned at birth to reflect their present gender identity.”

Michigan Compiled Law 333.2831(c) establishes the only method by which Michigan-born individuals can modify the sex designation on their birth certificates by requiring:

a written “request that a new certificate be established to show a sex designation other than that designated at birth”; and

“an affidavit of a physician certifying that sex-reassignment surgery has been performed.”

Presently, if an applicant has not received “sex-reassignment surgery,” or cannot supply required proof of that surgery, the statute requires that MDHHS deny their application to amend their birth certificate.

In her official opinion, the Attorney General wrote the law is “a tool of intolerance that treats one group of people different than the rest.”

“The law violates Michiganders’ most basic and fundamental protections under the Constitution,” said Nessel. “As written, it is a tool of intolerance that treats one group of people different from the rest of us by requiring thousands of residents to undergo expensive and invasive medical procedures in order to amend their birth certificates to reflect their true identity. That requirement creates a discriminatory double standard when the listed parent information on a birth certificate is not always biologically accurate. If that aspect of the certificate can reflect who will love and care for the child, so should the listed sex be a true reflection of how the person identifies.”

Her opinion effectively strikes down the law, which can only be undone through a ruling from the state supreme court.

Several jurisdictions – including Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, and Massachusetts – allow for a birth-certificate-sex-designation change upon a showing of some lesser form of clinical intervention than “sex-reassignment surgery,” accepting surgical, hormonal, or other treatment clinically proper for a gender transition.

