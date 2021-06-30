Wimbledon Trying To Get Caught Up

-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - The first round has finally been completed at Wimbledon. Rain delays during the first two days meant several dozen first-round matches had to be postponed or suspended until Wednesday. But dry weather on Day 3 helped organizers play catch-up with the schedule. The day’s highlights included a second round rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic delivered what he called an “almost flawless performance” in beating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court to reach the third round.

