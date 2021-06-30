Advertisement

Wimbledon Trying To Get Caught Up

Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles...
Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - The first round has finally been completed at Wimbledon. Rain delays during the first two days meant several dozen first-round matches had to be postponed or suspended until Wednesday. But dry weather on Day 3 helped organizers play catch-up with the schedule. The day’s highlights included a second round rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic delivered what he called an “almost flawless performance” in beating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court to reach the third round.

