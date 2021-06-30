Advertisement

Vaccinated UAW can go maskless at work

It comes after a joint decision by Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, and the UAW.
(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers members who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear face masks at work.

The announcement comes after a joint decision by Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, and the UAW.

Roughly 150,000 workers have been following strict safety measures since assembly lines restarted last May. They continued to do so even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidelines in May.

The change in mask requirement goes into effect on July 12.

