Advertisement

U of M Athletes Must Be Vaccinated

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that all athletes in all sports must be fully vaccinated by August 1st to participate in the coming school year. In addition, Michigan coaches and staff must have preliminary vaccinations by July 1st. Michigan athletics were paused for three weeks during this past winter season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lansing Police identify woman who drowned in Grand River near Moores Park
Car smashes into apartment complex in Lansing
Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead
Police seeking public’s help in identifying three suspects in St Johns robbery
The woman accusing former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero of sexual harassment spoke with News 10...
Woman accusing former mayor of sexual harassment speaks to News 10

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the NASCAR...
Ganassi Pulling Out of NASCAR
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is shown during an NHL hockey game against the...
Blackhawks” Star Explains His Missed Season
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - This June 26, 2015, file photo, shows the Cleveland...
Indians Losse Naylor
Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles...
Wimbledon Trying To Get Caught Up