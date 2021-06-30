U of M Athletes Must Be Vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that all athletes in all sports must be fully vaccinated by August 1st to participate in the coming school year. In addition, Michigan coaches and staff must have preliminary vaccinations by July 1st. Michigan athletics were paused for three weeks during this past winter season.

