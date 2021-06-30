Summer Fun at the Park now set for July 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The event Summer Fun at the Park is set for July 15, at Hawk Island Park and will run from 1 to 6 p.m.

During the day you will get to ask questions about preschool programs, play games, receive a free book, and win one children’s ticket to Potter Park Zoo when you apply for preschool during the event.

Parking will be free if you say you are there attending Summer Fun at the Park when you arrive at the gate.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.