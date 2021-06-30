Ramp to westbound I-496 from US-127 remains closed as crews clean up accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The ramp to westbound I-496 is closed due to an accident.

A gravel truck turned over on the ramp headed toward I-496 westbound from US-127. The driver was hurt according to Lansing Township Police, however the injuries are not life threatening.

Police say the ramp could be reopened soon.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

