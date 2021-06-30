Not everyone satisfied with the opening of unemployment offices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offices opened for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday.

Dozens of people waited outside the Lansing office for their appointments Wednesday.

Some left satisfied that their claim issue was fixed, but many were frustrated they didn’t get answers.

“It’s very frustrating. What was the point of opening the offices up if we’re not going to get any farther than we already were on the phone?” said Becky Brown, who’s been trying to get help on her claim for two months. “I’ve been through all of this. I did my time. I’ve waited. But now I need some answers.”

Brown said she was told she’ll have to wait even longer.

“People are waiting on this money to pay their bills. They are behind on their bills. The utility bills are getting higher every day and you’ve got to wait to get your money. That’s not helping any,” she said.

Some people were happy to deal with someone in-person instead of someone on the phone, even if they didn’t make progress on their claim.

“They told me I’ve done everything I can do so all I can do is just wait,” Andrew said. “It feels more satisfying to be able to talk to someone in real life.”

“Sometimes I’d get a live a person, they had an attitude because I was a little bit frustrated about the whole situation on how this was handled,” said Brian Tillery.

The UIA said if people have adjudication issues, it’s not always possible to fix the issue on the spot because it might involve many outside factors.

People must schedule an appointment online for an in-person visit because it is still follow many COVID protocols, including mask wearing.

People can also call the UIA at 866-500-0017 or use other online systems to help resolve issues.

