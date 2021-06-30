In My View 6/30/21: Mid-Michigan represents at Rocket Mortgage Classic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two mid-Michigan players tee off early Wednesday at the third annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit’s annual PGA tour stop.

Ryan Brehm and Brian Stuard are both from the area, both in their mid-30s, and both needing a big week to solidify their status on the tour. Stuard has had the most success and Brehm, in his second go-around with a card, needs a big finish to the season to keep it.

They are both very good players but on a tour as tough as the PGA it is easy for me to see how they are just journeymen on the tour despite being terrific overall in Michigan.

