In My View 6/29/21: Mid-Michigan’s two great high school QBs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid Michigan has not one but at least two terrific high school quarterbacks returning this fall.

Not just Tyler Holtz at DeWitt, but Ambrose Wilson at East Lansing and he has just verballed to Central Michigan University. And in my view, Wilson may be the best two-way player in the area because he’s also a stellar defensive back.

CMU will have plenty of options with Wilson and just like last season because these two schools have terrific quarterbacks they will be very difficult to defeat, again in my view.

