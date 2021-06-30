MSU students push for more access to feminine hygiene products on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students on Michigan State University’s campus are working with the school to make women’s hygiene products more accessible. Student organizations said there is a big need for menstrual products to be free and available in all bathrooms across campus.

Harsna Chahal, Vice President of student allocations said, “We always have that issue when we come into the bathroom and we’re like ‘Oh no I don’t have anything,’ or I don’t carry coins with me, or the dispenser isn’t working. There is always an issue. Sometimes we have to miss class to quickly run back to our place to get stuff.”

Currently, people can use a product dispenser which is located in women’s restrooms across campus. It costs 25 cents and a tampon or pad can be dispensed. But the products come at a price. Its costs roughly $200 to install a dispenser on campus and some students struggle finding the money to pay for a product from a dispenser.

Chahal said, “We see a need. We know not every student doesn’t come from the same background, economic status. I know some friends who can’t afford it.”

Student groups are also pushing for products to be available in men’s restrooms across campus. Advocates claim this will help transgender people feel more comfortable using public bathrooms.

“As a non-binary person myself I understand the need to have them in all restrooms and that there are men who menstruate as well,” said Jordan Kovach, Vice President of Internal Affairs with Associated Students Michigan State University. “There is already that lack of privacy because there are fewer stalls and an increase likelihood the stalls won’t have a discrete location to throw away wrappers and things like that.”

An MSU spokesperson said the university is working with student groups to make feminine hygiene products more accessible. In 2018 Michigan State partnered with students as part of Mission Mensuration. The program provides free emergency menstrual products in 21 locations across campus.

