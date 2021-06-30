Advertisement

Michigan Unemployment offices reopen

Offices are open by appointment only.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Unemployment Insurance Agency offices will be reopening for the first time in over a year.

Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Time slots will run from 8:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

It is estimated that about 900 people can be helped in person each day. The UIA helpline currently handles 25,000 callers a day.

To schedule an in-person appointment, visit Michigan.gov/uia and click on “Schedule an Appointment.” You can also call 866-500-0017, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

12 offices are reopening:
  • Benton Harbor, 401 8th St.
  • Detroit, 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385
  • Gaylord, 931 Otsego Ave.
  • Grand Rapids, 3391-A Plainfield Ave., NE
  • Kalamazoo, 1600 South Burdick St.
  • Lansing, 5217 Perry Robinson Circle
  • Marquette, 1498 Odovero Drive, Ste. 2
  • Muskegon, 2700 Baker St.
  • Saginaw, 515 N. Washington Ave
  • Sault Ste. Marie, 1118 East Easterday Ave.
  • Sterling Heights, 43015 Hayes Road
  • Traverse City, 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Ste. C

