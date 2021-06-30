Michigan Unemployment offices reopen
Offices are open by appointment only.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Unemployment Insurance Agency offices will be reopening for the first time in over a year.
Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Time slots will run from 8:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.
It is estimated that about 900 people can be helped in person each day. The UIA helpline currently handles 25,000 callers a day.
To schedule an in-person appointment, visit Michigan.gov/uia and click on “Schedule an Appointment.” You can also call 866-500-0017, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
12 offices are reopening:
- Benton Harbor, 401 8th St.
- Detroit, 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385
- Gaylord, 931 Otsego Ave.
- Grand Rapids, 3391-A Plainfield Ave., NE
- Kalamazoo, 1600 South Burdick St.
- Lansing, 5217 Perry Robinson Circle
- Marquette, 1498 Odovero Drive, Ste. 2
- Muskegon, 2700 Baker St.
- Saginaw, 515 N. Washington Ave
- Sault Ste. Marie, 1118 East Easterday Ave.
- Sterling Heights, 43015 Hayes Road
- Traverse City, 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Ste. C
