Michigan Fourth of July fireworks regulations, safety tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fourth of July is just days away and Americans nationwide are buying up fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

As of June 29, Michigan residents are legally allowed to start launching fireworks under state law, but it’s important to remember that with fun celebrations, comes major safety risks.

Officials want to remind you to be careful this year as 2020 had a 56% increase for fireworks related injuries.

“People were choosing to celebrate the Fourth of July in their backyards at home because so many public displays were cancelled,” Susan McKelvey said, Communications Manager of the National Fire Protection Association.

That’s still the case as some shows in mid-Michigan are cancelled this year. To be cautious, you should only buy from state-licensed facilities, like TNT, which only sells fireworks to people 18 and older.

“I have a lot of kids that come in here and we try not to let them hold them even though they get excited,” Josh Kapp said, an independent contractor for TNT Fireworks. “We have the parents hold the fireworks, even sparklers, you never know what can happen. I always like to be more on the side of safe than not.”

There are plenty of low impact and noise friendly fireworks options like sparklers for example, but even those can be dangerous.

“A sparkler can burn as high as 1200 degrees, some people argue even higher,” McKelvey said. “Especially where we give these to young children, we’re putting these devices in our kids hands that can cause serious burns to their hands, to their face, and their eyes.”

The most commonly injured body parts from fireworks are hands, fingers, and legs. Approximately half of all fires reported on the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks.

Here’s a general overview of safe ways to light up the sky this weekend:

-Know your surroundings, watch for trees

-Light fireworks in an open area

-Pay attention to weather, such as wind

-Have a source of water or water bucket nearby

-Don’t smoke near the fireworks

The state of Michigan allows fireworks to be lit every night until 11:45 p.m. from June 29 until July 4.

Local rules will go back into effect on Monday, July 5.

Violating the ordinances by setting off fireworks outside of that timeframe may result in a $1,000 fine.

