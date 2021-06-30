Lawmakers try to stop the sale of Secretary of State appointments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Would you shell out money to avoid waiting for an appointment at the Secretary of State? Some people are.

There are Secretary of State appointments up for sale as some branches don’t have openings for months.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office says, “We seek out and cancel these appointments before they come to fruition, and also support legislative efforts to hold those bad actors accountable.”

There’s also a bill in the state House to make it illegal.

The Secretary of State added 350,000 appointments in June but they’re still hard to come by at some branches.

There are also bills in the legislature to provide money to hire more staff and allow for overtime so branches could stay open longer.

Former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says that’s not the problem.

“She added on over 300,000 more appointments with zero money. I mean, she was underserving us because she’s just stuck on this ‘you have to make an appointment,’” said Senator Johnson, (R), Holly.

The bill to stop the sale of appointments is currently in the House Oversight Committee.

The Secretary of State’s office says most services can be done without an appointment by going online or at a self service station.

