Advertisement

Lawmakers try to stop the sale of Secretary of State appointments

Would you shell out money to avoid making an appointment at the Secretary of State?
Would you shell out money to avoid making an appointment at the Secretary of State?(Facebook)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Would you shell out money to avoid waiting for an appointment at the Secretary of State? Some people are.

There are Secretary of State appointments up for sale as some branches don’t have openings for months.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office says, “We seek out and cancel these appointments before they come to fruition, and also support legislative efforts to hold those bad actors accountable.”

There’s also a bill in the state House to make it illegal.

The Secretary of State added 350,000 appointments in June but they’re still hard to come by at some branches.

There are also bills in the legislature to provide money to hire more staff and allow for overtime so branches could stay open longer.

Former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says that’s not the problem.

“She added on over 300,000 more appointments with zero money. I mean, she was underserving us because she’s just stuck on this ‘you have to make an appointment,’” said Senator Johnson, (R), Holly.

The bill to stop the sale of appointments is currently in the House Oversight Committee.

The Secretary of State’s office says most services can be done without an appointment by going online or at a self service station.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lansing Police identify woman who drowned in Grand River near Moores Park
Car smashes into apartment complex in Lansing
Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead
Police seeking public’s help in identifying three suspects in St Johns robbery
The woman accusing former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero of sexual harassment spoke with News 10...
Woman accusing former mayor of sexual harassment speaks to News 10

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lansing awarded Eviction Prevention grant funding
People check-in for appointments at Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Not everyone satisfied with the opening of unemployment offices
WILX Weather Webcast 6/30/21 PM