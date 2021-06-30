Advertisement

Lansing election office hours changing ahead of primaries

If you are planning to vote in Lansing’s August primaries, heads up.
(BlackSalmon | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s South Washington election office is changing its hours for the August primary election.

The new office hours are in effect from June 30 until Election Day. The election unit office has free parking and a 24-hour absentee ballot dropbox.

In this primary, voters will narrow the mayoral field down to two candidates. That also goes for the second ward seat on the city council. The race for the at-large seat will be narrowed to the four candidates who get the most votes.

