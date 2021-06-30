Lansing awarded Eviction Prevention grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing and its partners, Cristo Rey Community Center and Capital Area Housing Partnership, have been awarded an Eviction Prevention Boost Grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund. The $20,000 planning grant will be reaching those who need it the most.

The Eviction Prevention Boost Grant leverages the existing Lansing Financial Empowerment Center, a program of Cristo Rey that is funded by the City and other donors, to help those seeking rental assistance through Capital Area Housing Partnership by providing them with free, one-on-one financial counseling to prevent evictions as the community recovers from the financial effects of COVID-19.

“Keeping people in homes and preventing eviction through rental and mortgage assistance is urgent, especially now with the moratorium ending soon. The Eviction Prevention Boost Grant dollars will allow our Lansing Office of Financial Empowerment to provide even more assistance to our residents who are facing housing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor.

The grant will be received by City Council during their meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.