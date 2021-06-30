Judge orders mental evaluation for suspect in Mt. Pleasant girl’s murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge is ordering mental competency testing for the man accused of killing a young girl in mid-Michigan.

Isaiah Gardenhire is accused of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old at a home near Mount Pleasant on June 6. He is also facing counts for sexually assaulting two other women while running from police.

Gardenhire eventually called a news station in Flint and asked for help turning himself in.

An Isabella County judge now says Gardenhire must be evaluated to see if he is fit to stand trial.

