Jackson’s Brian Stuard grinding for PGA Tour win in home state at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (WILX) - Playing professional golf seems like the perfect career.

You get to play almost every day, and you get paid doing it.

But it’s not as easy of a career as it may seem. Just ask Jackson native Brian Stuard.

“There’s a lot that goes into it behind the scenes, it’s more than just playing golf,” he told News 10 after practicing Tuesday at Detroit Golf Club ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Everyone’s so good out here, you have to be at your A-game in order to compete at the tournament.”

It’s been a roller coaster of a career for Stuard, who’s been in and out of the PGA Tour since he first got his card in 2010.

He’s looking for his second career tour win; no better place to do it than his home state.

“It’s always great to be back in Michigan, it’s such a golf-hungry state,” He said. “2019, the first year here, when we had fans, it was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had, having so many people cheer for me.

“Three, four-hundred people following you...it was exciting,” said his coach Gary Robinson.

He’s out bright and early for a practice round looking to finish higher than a tie for fifth.

Just like the remaining 155 players, it’s one of the most important parts of the week.

“Just trying to get a feel for the course, how it’s playing, you work on some lines off the tee, where you want it to land, that kind of thing, Stuard said. “You have to hone in all the different parts of the game, especially if you think you need to work on your putting, you might want to work on that a little bit more.”

So that’s what he does: practice. For hours.

When us hacks play, we usually hit 20 putts, mostly from the same spot and we’re ready for our round.

I asked Stuard how many he hits during a practice session.

“Not exactly sure, but I think it was more than 20. Probably a couple hundred.”

In between all the shots, practice rounds, and tournaments, he’s finding time to plan for the next week.

“You have to be so organized, and he does a lot of his own stuff,” said Robinson. “Flights, and things like that, so it is a grind.”

“There are definitely some weeks where you’re like, ‘man, I wish this plane was going home instead of to another tournament,” said Stuard.

But for now, the focus is on winning in his home state.

“It’s a matter of staying confident and making some putts, and we could have a real good week.”

