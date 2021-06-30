Advertisement

Indians Losse Naylor

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - This June 26, 2015, file photo, shows the Cleveland...
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - This June 26, 2015, file photo, shows the Cleveland Indians logo on a jersey during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. Indians are taking the divisive Chief Wahoo logo off their uniforms.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will undergo surgery on Friday after he sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in his violent collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game. The team said Naylor visited foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic. Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis and scheduled surgery to address the injuries. A time frame for Naylor’s recovery will be made after the operation. The 24-year-old has been a positive contributor this season for the Indians, who have had a slew of key injuries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lansing Police identify woman who drowned in Grand River near Moores Park
Car smashes into apartment complex in Lansing
Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead
Police seeking public’s help in identifying three suspects in St Johns robbery
The woman accusing former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero of sexual harassment spoke with News 10...
Woman accusing former mayor of sexual harassment speaks to News 10

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the NASCAR...
Ganassi Pulling Out of NASCAR
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is shown during an NHL hockey game against the...
Blackhawks” Star Explains His Missed Season
Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles...
Wimbledon Trying To Get Caught Up
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
U of M Athletes Must Be Vaccinated