Indians Losse Naylor

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will undergo surgery on Friday after he sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in his violent collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game. The team said Naylor visited foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic. Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis and scheduled surgery to address the injuries. A time frame for Naylor’s recovery will be made after the operation. The 24-year-old has been a positive contributor this season for the Indians, who have had a slew of key injuries.

