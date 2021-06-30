Guide to local 4th of July celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks shows, parades, and other public events are returning this summer as people gather to celebrate Independence Day.

News 10 has gathered some of those on this list and hope you can get out and safely enjoy the holiday at a celebration near you!

Ingham County

Lansing

The Capital City will have two days of 4th of July celebrations:

Saturday, July 3 WHAT: Fourth of July Parade WHEN: 11:00 a.m. WHERE: Capital Loop through Downtown Lansing

Sunday, July 4 WHAT: Fireworks show WHEN: City-wide WHERE: Fireworks will be set off on Sunday and start at approximately 10:10 p.m. Best viewing options will be from Riverfront Park, Durant Park, or Marshall Park. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed.

July 2, 3, and 4 (Friday-Sunday) WHAT: Lansing Lugnuts fireworks celebrations WHEN: Postgame(s) WHERE: Jackson Field



Mason

Hometown USA will celebrate the Fourth of July. The Mason Independence Day Parade is presented by TRUE Community Credit Union in partnership with the City of Mason, Ingham County Facilities, and the Mason Fire Department.

By police order, no candy or items will be thrown from parade units. Walkers are allowed to walk to the sidelines to hand candy to spectators and are not allowed to get on or off units during the parade.

Full details can be found HERE.

Eaton County

Bellevue

The 2021 Bellvue fireworks show will be at the athletic fields between Bellevue Elementary and Bellevue Community High School, 201 West Street. More information can be found on the Village of Bellevue Facebook page.

Eaton Rapids

Eaton Rapids will hold an all-day celebration , kicking off with a Civil War living history encampment at 9:00 a.m.

The Fourth of July Parade is set for 1:00 p.m. There will also be a kid’s zone including bounce houses, family yard games, and a firetruck display.

Night Magic Fireworks Display wraps up the night from 7-11 p.m.

Jackson County

Jackson

Cascade Falls Park will start a fireworks show at dusk on July 3. There will be food trucks and live music from the Swift Brothers. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 years old, and free to children 3 years old and younger.

Grass Lake

The Grass Lake Fouth of July parade will start at 10 a.m. Sunday. The parade will travel from East Avenue to Michigan Avenue, then along Michigan Avenue to Lake Street downtown, then north along Lake Street to the county park.

At 11:30 a.m., Grass Lake Sportsman’s Club will host its annual Chicken Broil at the County Park.

The Grass Lake Leos Club will host the cardboard boat race starting at 2 p.m. at the county park.

All day, music will be provided by Ghostrider DJ Services at the Grass Lake County Park

Fireworks will be launched over the lake at the park at dusk.

Hanover-Horton

Firecracker Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday with the parade starting at noon. There will also be tournaments: a cornhole tournament Perrine Park, 142-198 Main St, and a baseball tournament at the diamonds in Hanover.

Pleasant Lake

Fireworks will be over Pleasant Lake Saturday, July 3 at dusk. The show can be viewed from the Pleasant Lake County Park and Campground located at 4401 Styles Road.

Hillsdale County

Hillsdale

Hillsdale will host its annual parade Saturday, July 3, starting at 6 p.m. from North to South streets. Fireworks will be set off at Hillsdale County Fairgrounds, 115 S. Broad St.

Livingston County

Fowlerville

Fowlerville is home to the 2021 Livingston County Independence Day Celebration.

The celebration will include a Michigan Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter fly-by and landing, food trucks, a parade along Grand River Ave., and fireworks starting at dusk.

Clinton County

St. Johns

Fourth of July fireworks show and live music.

The live music will be at the performance shell of St. Johns City Park. Fireworks will be from 7-11 p.m.

More information can be found HERE.

Shiawassee County

Corunna

Corunna will hold an all-day celebration at Hugh McCurdy Park. The celebration will include car shows, mini-golf, kids rides, and a petting zoo to name a few.

Fireworks begin at dusk. A full schedule can be found HERE.

Ionia County

Ionia

The Ionia Fairgrounds will host a fireworks display on Thursday, July 1, beginning at 10:10 p.m.

The show was originally set for June 28, but had to be postponed due to weather.

