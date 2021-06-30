Great Van Fleet helps put Mid-Michigan music on the map

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming from the small town of Frankenmuth, just 30 minutes north of Flint, Greta Van Fleet has put Mid-Michigan on the map for rock music.

“It had a profound impact in the fact that there really wasn’t necessarily a music scene per se it was always just like a blank canvas, it was certainly something that it contributed to our sound,” said Jake Kiszka, guitarist in Greta Van Fleet.

The four have moved on from Michigan to a new home in Nashville.

“We grew up in a small town a 5,000 you know sandwiched between Flint and Saginaw and then you know now we’re moving to Nashville it’s a very different sort of feeling,” Kiszka said.

They may have moved on from Mid-Michigan, but the support for Greta Van Fleet is still strong in their home state.

“I can say I sell a lot of their records in my shop,” said Heather Frarey, owner of The Record Lounge in REO Town.

After a year in the pandemic, the band has debuted their second studio album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate.

“The Battle At Garden’s Gate was kind of a coming of age album for Greta Van Fleet, it’s the album that we always wanted to make,” said bassist Sam Kiszka.

The band’s early projects were recorded at studios in Michigan, but they took their most recent project to Los Angeles. They started to work on the album in 2019 and are now able to get it into the hands of fans.

“It’s been really great. It’s a cryptic album so it’s even more interesting to see people like picking it apart and finding all these hidden things,” Jake Kiszka said.

