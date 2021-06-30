Advertisement

Ganassi Pulling Out of NASCAR

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the NASCAR...
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will once again come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson. Larson lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race. Ganassi developement driver Ross Chastain was assumed the leading contender to replace Larson but the team instead announced Monday, April 27, 2020, it will go with two-time Daytona 500 winner Kenseth for the remainder of the season. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Chip Ganassi is pulling out of NASCAR at the end of the season and has sold his entire organization to Trackhouse Racing. Ganassi told The Associated Press that Trackhouse owner Justin Marks made him an offer he had to consider. Ganassi will still run his IndyCar, IMSA sports car and Formula E programs, all out of Indianapolis. The entire NASCAR operation, including its North Carolina race shop, will transfer to Trackhouse at the end of the season. Terms of the deal were not released.

