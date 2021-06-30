Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police are investigating a homicide after shots were fired into a vehicle.

Just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jackson Police officers were dispatched to the area of Homecrest Road and Van Buren Street for a report of shots fired in the area.

Moments later, a vehicle arrived at the Jackson Sheriff’s Office and the female driver summoned help. The 30-year-old female had two gunshot wounds to her right arm. The 26-year-old male passenger, who was still in the vehicle, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The passenger was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he died from his injuries. The female’s injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.

The initial investigation showed the driver picked up the victim in the area shortly before the incident. The two victims were inside the vehicle when the vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times. The bullets pierced the vehicle, hitting the victims. The female drove from the area to the Sheriff’s Office.

No arrests have made at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

The homicide victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

