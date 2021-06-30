The City of Jackson is ending the Local State of Emergency

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, it has been announced that the City of Jackson’s COVID-19 Local State of Emergency is coming to an end, officially at 12:00 a.m. on July 1.

The end of the Local State of Emergency order means the following for the City:

• The Jackson City Council will resume in-person meetings in the City Council Chambers

• All City Boards and Commissions will resume in-person meetings

. •Capacity limits in City facilities will be lifted

• The MLK Center will hold two final vaccine clinics on Thursday, July 1 and Thursday, July 8 from 1-5 p.m

It’s clear that the pandemic response is moving in the right direction, and lifting the emergency order is a reflection of that,” Mayor Dobies said.

Additionally, the first in-person meeting of the Jackson City Council is Tuesday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will continue to be broadcast on Comcast Cable Channel 21, the City website, and City Facebook page.

