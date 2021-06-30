Advertisement

Blackhawks” Star Explains His Missed Season

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is shown during an NHL hockey game against the...
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, in this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo. Jonathan Toews is back on the ice after missing this past season while dealing with what he said was chronic immune response syndrome. Toews revealed his diagnosis for the first time in a video released by the team Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021, on Twitter.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he missed this past season while dealing with what he says is chronic immune response syndrome. Toews revealed his diagnosis for the first time in a video released on social media. He says his body just kind of “fell apart” when he stepped away in December, about a month before the delayed season began. Toews has played for Chicago since 2007 and helped the team win three Stanley Cup championships. He is under contract with Chicago for two more years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lansing Police identify woman who drowned in Grand River near Moores Park
Car smashes into apartment complex in Lansing
Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead
Police seeking public’s help in identifying three suspects in St Johns robbery
The woman accusing former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero of sexual harassment spoke with News 10...
Woman accusing former mayor of sexual harassment speaks to News 10

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the NASCAR...
Ganassi Pulling Out of NASCAR
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - This June 26, 2015, file photo, shows the Cleveland...
Indians Losse Naylor
Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles...
Wimbledon Trying To Get Caught Up
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
U of M Athletes Must Be Vaccinated