Blackhawks” Star Explains His Missed Season

-CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he missed this past season while dealing with what he says is chronic immune response syndrome. Toews revealed his diagnosis for the first time in a video released on social media. He says his body just kind of “fell apart” when he stepped away in December, about a month before the delayed season began. Toews has played for Chicago since 2007 and helped the team win three Stanley Cup championships. He is under contract with Chicago for two more years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.