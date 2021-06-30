Advertisement

Bellingar Specialty Meats has everything you need for your holiday trip

Learn more about the new food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Headed ‘Up North’ for the 4th of July? Be sure to stop by the new food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats on North US 27 in St. Johns! They’ve got a great menu at the food truck that includes pork brisket, chicken, mac and cheese, a special parfait and more.

Plus, all items that are available for purchase at the food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats, can also be found in the store, along with many other items that will make your 4th of July weekend tasty and fun! The food truck opens at 11 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lansing Police identify woman who drowned in Grand River near Moores Park
Car smashes into apartment complex in Lansing
Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead
Police seeking public’s help in identifying three suspects in St Johns robbery
The woman accusing former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero of sexual harassment spoke with News 10...
Woman accusing former mayor of sexual harassment speaks to News 10

Latest News

Using boxing for a cardio workout
A fun way to punch out your cardio
Michigan Medicine & Sparrow
Michigan Medicine and Sparrow Health System collaborate to provide great care
Sparties Barbershop
Here are some of the men’s haircuts that are popular this summer
Take Me Home Tuesday: Country Roads
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Country Roads