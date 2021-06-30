Bellingar Specialty Meats has everything you need for your holiday trip

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Headed ‘Up North’ for the 4th of July? Be sure to stop by the new food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats on North US 27 in St. Johns! They’ve got a great menu at the food truck that includes pork brisket, chicken, mac and cheese, a special parfait and more.

Plus, all items that are available for purchase at the food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats, can also be found in the store, along with many other items that will make your 4th of July weekend tasty and fun! The food truck opens at 11 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

