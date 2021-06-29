Woman accusing former mayor of sexual harassment speaks to News 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The woman accusing former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero of sexual harassment spoke with News 10 Tuesday. Elizabeth Hart was an intern for the mayor’s office in 2013.

She now lives in Idaho after she says rumors about an inappropriate relationship between her and Bernero destroyed her dreams of working for the city and forced her to move out of state.

“We were all gathering around the conference table and I was just sitting there with my stuff in front of me, legs crossed, my left leg over my right leg just bobbing my foot like you do, and he sat down next to me and just took his finger and just went along the arch of my foot,” said Hart.

Hart alleges in 2013 Bernero also asked her to show him one of her breasts.

After he won a third term, she says Bernero helped her get a job at the Board of Water and Light.

“I knew people were talking about me at the Board of Water and Light, saying things that weren’t true, but nobody ever said anything. I had a few people ask me straight up, ‘I heard you’re the mayor’s mistress,’” she said.

News 10 reached out to Bernero for a comment but did not receive a response.

In March, he sat down with News 10′s Ann Emmerich and told her he “stepped outside his marital vows” but he says not all of the accusations against him are true.

At the time of the interview, Hart’s lawsuit had not yet been filed.

“I don’t believe in guilt by accusation, and I think we have to be very careful going down this road. Certainly people should be heard. The issue of believing all people, we have a system for that. Our system is innocent until proven guilty,” said Bernero in March of 2021.

Hart filed the lawsuit in Ingham County earlier this month. In it, she claims she has “sustained damages in excess of $25,000.”

Hart says regardless of the outcome, what she wants the most is to be heard.

“It’s a thing in politics. This happens all the time with politicians and it’s not just in Lansing, it’s everywhere... Whether you believe it or not, that’s my truth and that’s what happened to me,” she said.

A former Lansing news anchor and another woman have also accused Bernero of sexual harassment.

Bernero was running as a candidate in the 2021 mayoral election but dropped out in April.

