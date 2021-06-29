Advertisement

Walmart to begin selling its own brand of insulin

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Walmart is joining the insulin business. The retail giant announced Tuesday it will begin selling its own private brand of analog insulin at a discounted price.

The brand Relion Novolog will be available in Walmart pharmacies to those who have a prescription starting this week.

The insulin will cost about $73 for a vial and $86 for a package of pre-filled insulin pens. Walmart says consumers could save between 58% and 75% compared to other brands. For example, a vial of Humalog 50/50 costs an average of $390.23 and a vial of Humulin 70/30 costs $182.18.

The company plans to roll out the product to Sam’s Club stores in mid-July.

