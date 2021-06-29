Advertisement

Two Wolverine Watchmen members set for sentencing

Wyckoff is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, Garbin set for next month.
Maxwell Wyckoff and Ty Garbin, members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have their...
Maxwell Wyckoff and Ty Garbin, members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have their sentencing dates set. Wyckoff will be sentenced June 29 and Garbin in July.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One member of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group will learn his punishment on Tuesday and another is set to learn his next month.

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, is being sentenced for felony weapons charges.

In May, Wyckoff plead guilty to converting a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon and possession of a muffler or silencer device. Neither count is related to the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The charges stem from a search warrant as part of the ongoing investigation in the group. Combined, the charges carry a punishment of nine years.

Wyckoff’s sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Another member of the group, one of the six men charged in the alleged kidnapping plot, will be sentenced next month.

In January, Ty Garbin pleaded guilty to scouting the governor’s vacation home and attending militia training exercises. As a part of the plea deal, he has also agreed to fully cooperate with the FBI including testifying against others.

Garbin is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25 in the US District Court-Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids. His conspiracy charges carry a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

