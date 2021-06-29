Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Country Roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Penny Myers from the Capital Area Humane Society stopped by Studio 10 to introduce us to ‘Country Roads’ looking for his forever home.

Check out the video for more on this adorable, adoptable puppy.

Brought to you by Dowding Industries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.