The State Emergency Relief program providing help to low-income residents needing home repairs because of flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may be eligible for emergency relief assistance through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), if you are a low-income resident affected by recent flooding in Michigan.

The State Emergency Relief program will provide immediate help to families and individuals facing conditions threatening their health or safety.

Eligible applicants must be the owner or purchaser of the home and meet other eligibility requirements including income limits – to qualify.

The maximum amount of funds available for non-energy related home repairs is $1,500 per household. The Emergency Relief Program assistance is available for repairs not covered by homeowner’s insurance for the basic house structure:

Hot water heater

Septic/waste disposal system

Doors/windows

Extermination services

Electrical

Plumbing

Roofs

Wells

“Flooding can be devastating – especially to households that lack the resources to fix unsafe conditions that can affect their families,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity.

To apply for State Emergency Relief, visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.

If you don’t have internet access or need assistance applying you can contact their local MDHHS office. Or call 2-1-1 to be referred to other community resources.

