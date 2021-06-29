St. Johns hosting its Brown Bag concert series; here’s the lineup
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Saint Johns is hosting its Brown Bag Concert Series, starting July 9.
The new performance series will take place every Friday at noon at the St. Johns Rotary Pavilion near the C-I-S Bike Trail in downtown St. Johns.
The CCAC will connect with downtown eating establishments to have lunch specials easy-to-order, purchase, and pick up to take to our event. Bring your folding chairs or blanket and be ready for a fantastic time!
Here’s the summer 2021 line-up:
- July 9 - Siusan O’Rourke
- July 16 - Monte Pride
- July 23 - Elden Kelly
- July 30 - Steven Easterling & Jeff Richards
- August 6 - Steven Berkemeire
- August 13 - Clique
- August 20 - Peter Madcat Ruth & John Churchville
- August 27 - Kitty Donoho
