Advertisement

St. Johns hosting its Brown Bag concert series; here’s the lineup

(KSFY)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Saint Johns is hosting its Brown Bag Concert Series, starting July 9.

The new performance series will take place every Friday at noon at the St. Johns Rotary Pavilion near the C-I-S Bike Trail in downtown St. Johns.

The CCAC will connect with downtown eating establishments to have lunch specials easy-to-order, purchase, and pick up to take to our event. Bring your folding chairs or blanket and be ready for a fantastic time!

Here’s the summer 2021 line-up:

  • July 9 - Siusan O’Rourke
  • July 16 - Monte Pride
  • July 23 - Elden Kelly
  • July 30 - Steven Easterling & Jeff Richards
  • August 6 - Steven Berkemeire
  • August 13 - Clique
  • August 20 - Peter Madcat Ruth & John Churchville
  • August 27 - Kitty Donoho

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dive team recovers woman’s body at Moores Park
Jaydin Devon Wilder, 17, has been charged with the shooting death of Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr.,...
Teen identified, charged in deadly shooting on Jolly Rd
Meridian Township PD needs assistance identifying subject wanted in a fraud case
Police seeking public’s help in identifying three suspects in St Johns robbery
Fireworks stores are seeing supply chain issues, driving up some prices.
Homeowners frustrated with fireworks

Latest News

Celebrating Juneteenth
Juneteenth celebrations in Lansing-Jackson
Dewitt Car
Dewitt neighborhood a reminder that car break-ins increase during holidays
Holiday credits 2020
Wishing you a happy holidays and a prosperous New Year 2021
Kathleen DuRoss Ford, widow of Henry Ford II, dies at age 80