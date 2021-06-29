Advertisement

Seattle Pitcher Disciplined For Substances

Home Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, right, talks with Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago...
Home Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, right, talks with Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Santiago was ejected by Cuzzi. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
-NEW YORK (AP) - Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substance. He was given a 10-game suspension. The announcement comes two days after Santiago was ejected from a game against the White Sox in Chicago. Santiago also was fined. He appealed the decision, and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.

