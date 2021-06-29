Seattle Pitcher Disciplined For Substances

-NEW YORK (AP) - Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substance. He was given a 10-game suspension. The announcement comes two days after Santiago was ejected from a game against the White Sox in Chicago. Santiago also was fined. He appealed the decision, and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.

