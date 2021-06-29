Advertisement

Sabres Promote Interim Coach

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres have removed the interim tag from Don Granato and named him the team’s full-time coach. Granato replaced Ralph Krueger behind the bench midseason. After losing 22 of the first 28 games under Krueger, the Sabres won nine of their final 28 with Granato at the helm.

