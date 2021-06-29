Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team search at Moores Park
Jaydin Devon Wilder, 17, has been charged with the shooting death of Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr.,...
Teen identified, charged in deadly shooting on Jolly Rd
Meridian Township PD needs assistance identifying subject wanted in a fraud case
Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
Money
Detroit woman charged with stealing money from mother, brother while they live in nursing homes

Latest News

California is adding Florida to the states where official state travel is restricted.
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist sent a letter to the SBA expressing...
Whitmer asks Small Business Administration to release crucial funds
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
South Florida's aging condominiums are under the microscope after the Surfside, Fla., collapse.
Condo's collapse prompts building inspections in S. Fla.
This photo provided by the Lansing Police Department shows former Michigan State University...
Coach in Nassar scandal gets early release from probation