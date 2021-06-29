President Stanley confident in his decision to not require COVID vaccinations for MSU students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Stanley said he is confident in his decision to not require COVID vaccinations for returning students in the Fall.

“Obviously we’ve looked very carefully at what is happening right now and we’ve paid a lot of attention to what the CDC is saying what the state is saying and those are giving us the green light to do these things,” said MSU President Samuel L Stanley.

Last month an MSU Advisory Panel voted 89% to 11% in favor of a vaccine requirement but President Samuel Stanley, who is an infectious disease specialist, is confident COVID is under control enough without it.

“We have fewer than 2 cases per 100,000 taking place with COVID we’ve really knocked the disease down and that kind of environment these measures make sense. We’ll continue to monitor what is happening in the community at all times we can change our policies again depending on what’s happening but at this point in time we feel very comfortable with this decision,” said Stanley.

Some students tell News 10 as long as that’s the policy they’ll continue to mask up on campus.

“You never really know who’s there and who didn’t get vaccinated it’s not like I can make them pull out their card or anything,” said MSU student Tyler Bandy.

Tyler Bandy says he has faith most students will be vaccinated by the Fall but he anticipates another closure at MSU if an outbreak occurs.

“I believe MSU even if it’s not like a crazy amount of people who get the disease again I think they might close down the school again because they’re more cautious,” said Bandy.

