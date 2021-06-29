Advertisement

Police seeking public’s help in identifying three suspects in St Johns robbery

St Johns robbery suspects
(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in St. Johns are asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects who they believe stole a wallet from an elderly woman while shopping.

The St. Johns Police Department says three individuals were working together at a Kroger in the area. They are believed to have stolen a wallet from an elderly woman’s purse when she turned to pick up some fruit. Although her back was not turned for long, the suspected thieves were able to get the wallet.

Department officials issued advice for the public in social media posts.

“Be aware of your surroundings when shopping,” they wrote. “Don’t leave your purse in the baby seat of the cart or leave your cart unattended, even for a few seconds!”

St. Johns police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call Lt. Verlinde at 989-224-6721.

