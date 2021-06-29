In My View 6/29/21: Coach frustrated by lack of offers for DeWitt star

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt football coach Rob Zimmerman calls Tyler Holtz the best quarterback in the state.

But he is frustrated because Holtz, who led DeWitt to a state title in January, only has nine college offers, none from division one schools.

The issue is Holtz’s size and Zimmerman says he can play for anyone, even though he is admittedly prejudiced.

He may go down, in my book, as the most underrated quarterback ever to come out of an area high school depending on where he ends up playing in college.

