Advertisement

In My View 6/28/21: Schools defy COVID-19 setbacks to win states

89 school teams won state titles.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may have been a tough COVID-19 school year, but 89 school teams won state titles through all the muddle. 

No mid-Michigan team won more than one title, but the two biggest had to be DeWitt football and Owosso softball, the latter the first state title in school history in any sport.  A total of 132 team state champions were to be crowned—they all were! 

Take that COVID!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jaydin Devon Wilder, 17, has been charged with the shooting death of Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr.,...
Teen identified, charged in deadly shooting on Jolly Rd
Dive team search at Moores Park
Meridian Township PD needs assistance identifying subject wanted in a fraud case
Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
Money
Detroit woman charged with stealing money from mother, brother while they live in nursing homes

Latest News

IMV Schools get states despite year of COVID
IMV - schools win states in COVID year - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
IMV 6/25/21: Tigers future is not with the offense
IMV 6/25/21 - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 6/25/21: Tigers future is not with the offense
IMV - Stafford pressure in LA
IMV Stafford pressure - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version