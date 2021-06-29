In My View 6/28/21: Schools defy COVID-19 setbacks to win states

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may have been a tough COVID-19 school year, but 89 school teams won state titles through all the muddle.

No mid-Michigan team won more than one title, but the two biggest had to be DeWitt football and Owosso softball, the latter the first state title in school history in any sport. A total of 132 team state champions were to be crowned—they all were!

Take that COVID!

