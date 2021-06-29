Advertisement

In My View 6/28/21: Early high school football game of the year

It might be opening night.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The early Michigan high school football game of the year? 

It might be opening night on Thursday, August 26: DeWitt vs. Traverse City Central and it will be played at Michigan Stadium under the lights.  They were to meet a year ago, the same place, but COVID-19 wiped out the plans. 

But these two are playoff contenders most likely once again and DeWitt likely will be the top team in mid-Michigan. 

The Panthers have already won three different seven on seven competitions at different locations this month.

