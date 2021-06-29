In My View 6/28/21: Early high school football game of the year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The early Michigan high school football game of the year?

It might be opening night on Thursday, August 26: DeWitt vs. Traverse City Central and it will be played at Michigan Stadium under the lights. They were to meet a year ago, the same place, but COVID-19 wiped out the plans.

But these two are playoff contenders most likely once again and DeWitt likely will be the top team in mid-Michigan.

The Panthers have already won three different seven on seven competitions at different locations this month.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.