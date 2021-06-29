Michigan Medicine and Sparrow Health System collaborate to provide great care

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital are working to strengthen existing services and expand access to pediatric specialty care, while keeping services close to home for families in the mid-Michigan region.

Through Sparrow Health System in Lansing, their teams collectively offer a wide range of pediatric specialty care, including, pediatric general inpatient care, Level III regional neonatal intensive care, Pediatric intensive care, Inpatient pediatric hematology and oncology services, Pediatric endocrinology, Pediatric gastroenterology, Pediatric nephrology, Pediatric surgery, Pediatric ophthalmology and Pediatric cardiology.

