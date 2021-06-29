Advertisement

Here are some of the men’s haircuts that are popular this summer

Sparties Barbershop lets us know what’s popular so far this year
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are lots of choices when it comes to men’s haircuts like all the different kinds of fade, a quiff, a mullet and more.

Anthony Chavez, a barber at Sparties Barbershop in East Lansing, shows us more about one of those popular cuts. Plus, he fills us in on some of the other popular choices he’s seen so far for 2021. Sparties Barbershop also offers a variety of other services, too, like facials, black masks and more.

