Henry Ford Health System to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

(Source: WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health System will now require its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release. They become the first Michigan hospital to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We acknowledge the magnitude of this decision and we did not make it lightly,” said President and CEO Wright Lassiter III. “As a leader and trusted voice in our communities, our patients and members depend on us to create a safe, healthy environment. We owe that same promise to our team members. Safety and infection prevention are everyone’s responsibility.”

According to the news release, Henry Ford already requires employees to stay up to date with vaccinations, such as flu, measles, mumps and others.

“At the end of the day, we want all of our team members to be safe and healthy – protected from this virus and protecting those around them,” said Lassiter. “When it comes to this complex decision, we will do the best and safest thing we can to achieve that goal. We are not the first healthcare organization to do this, and we will not be the last.”

Other Michigan hospitals such as Sparrow and McLaren do not currently require employees to get a vaccine, however they do recommend it.

Vaccinations are credited with the sharp decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, as well as a vastly lower positivity rate. Recently, Michigan has been averaging around 100 cases per day, and the state’s positivity rate over the past 7 days has been the lowest the state has ever seen at just below 1.2%.

