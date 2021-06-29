Grants helping underrepresented business in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s an attempt to get a lifeline to businesses that need it most in mid-Michigan.

The NAACP is helping local underrepresented and minority-owned businesses apply for grant money from the federal government.

“If I receive the money it would be a gamechanger,” said Owner of Jo’s Unique Boutique JoAnne Thomas.

Thomas re-opened Monday after being closed since the start of the pandemic, and says the grant money would help keep her afloat for at least a few months.

“It’s not going to help me get out of debt, but it would help meet some of the financial pressure that I’m under,” Thomas, said.

The grant money ranges from $5,000 to $25,000 depending on the size of your business.

“I would be grateful. We would be able to bring back staff people that we had to furlough and independent contractors that we used over the years to help with our events,” said Owner of Phenomenal Entertainment, Shirley Carter-Powell.

Phenomenal Entertainment hasn’t put on an event since last March. Carter-Powell said she had to lay off all 20 of her employees.

“Right now we have everything in storage because of the lack of funds. We can hire them (the employees) back, but I can’t hire them if we don’t have the funds,” Shirley said.

Getting a cut of the 11 million dollars being distributed in the Lansing area would allow her company to host its first event in more than a year.

“As a business to be receive a grant for your business is just something that solidifies you in a special way,” Carter-Powell said.

The grant application window for small minority owned businesses is open until July 30.

