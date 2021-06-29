Grants available for Ingham County small businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is taking action to help assist small businesses facing negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic by dishing out $11 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Starting Monday small businesses and non-profits can apply for this grant.

These funds through the American Rescue Plan are being made available to help those who are struggling stay afloat after the financial strain they have faced throughout the pandemic. One business in Lansing told News 10 their main financial struggle throughout the pandemic was consistency.

Burcay Gunguler is Co-Owner of Social Sloth.

“You can’t cook everything on your list because you’re not sure you’re going to sell it or not,” Gunguler said.

Social Sloth has been around for one year, looking to make their mark on downtown Lansing. But they need the equipment to do it.

“We need an espresso machine because people are asking for lattes, cappuccinos,” Gunguler said. “…We didn’t buy the machine because it was so expensive. The students like to work here studying so they need more coffee types so it will help us, that grant will help us to have that chance.”

The Sunrise Program is now offering grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 and in order to apply a business must have 100 or fewer employees. Non-profits, restaurants, retail and more are eligible.

Social Sloth’s owners says they have had to work as a small team to save costs, and this grant could help them hire more staff.

Gunguler said, “We don’t know who’s going to come back and who’s not or when they are going to come back. So, we didn’t hire too many people.”

It is important to remember these grants are designed for Ingham County businesses. The Lansing Economic Area Partnership will be running this program.

Applications will be accepted today through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.