Fourth of July is more than a week away; here are the fireworks displays in the area

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fourth of July is more than a week away, and many towns and cities are gearing up for the celebration.

In 2020, many of the Independence Day celebrations we’ve come to know and love were cancelled due to the pandemic. However, officials say now is the time to bring back the festivities and celebrate the red, white and blue.

Here is a list of the fireworks shows on the schedule for the upcoming holiday:

July 1:

  • The Ionia Fairgrounds will be hosting their display on July 1. The show scheduled for June 28 had to be pushed back due to inclement weather. The show begins at 10:10 p.m.

July 3:

  • The Cascade Falls Park will host its fireworks show starting at dusk on July 3.

July 4:

  • Downtown Lansing, the fireworks show will begin at 10:10 p.m.
  • The Hugh McCurdy Park in Corunna, begins at dusk.
  • A fireworks display will be held at the ballfields on 312 West St. in Bellevue beginning at dusk.
  • Eaton Rapids will be holding their Night Magic Fireworks display at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.
  • The Rotary Club of St. Johns hosts their Fourth of July fireworks show beginning at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

