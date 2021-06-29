Advertisement

Federer Survives at Wimbledon

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the...
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Roger Federer has survived a tough test at Wimbledon with an asterisk. Adrian Mannarino, playing on his 33rd birthday, won the second and third sets before retiring with a leg injury. The Frenchman was behind in the fourth set when he slipped on the grass and fell.

