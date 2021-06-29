Federer Survives at Wimbledon

-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Roger Federer has survived a tough test at Wimbledon with an asterisk. Adrian Mannarino, playing on his 33rd birthday, won the second and third sets before retiring with a leg injury. The Frenchman was behind in the fourth set when he slipped on the grass and fell.

