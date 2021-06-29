Advertisement

East Lansing Quarterback Verbally Commits to CMU

FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School two way football senior to be Ambrose Wilson has verbally committed to Central Michigan University. He can sign his scholarship papers in December. Wilson started for East Lansing last season at quarterback and in the defensive secondary and was easily one of the best players in the area. East Lansing was unbeaten in regular season play and considered another strong playoff contender this fall.

