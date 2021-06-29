Advertisement

Dive team vehicle spotted at Moores Park

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dive team from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has been dispatched to Moores Park in Lansing. The team was sent out during the height of the storms that hit the area Monday.

Police have put tape up and, at present, are not disclosing the nature of the search. News 10 is on the scene, where it appears a young woman’s body has been pulled out of the Grand River.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

