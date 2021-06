The Detroit Lions announce training camp dates for fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions will open up their training camps starting on July 31, in Allen Park.

Fans can now attend and watch practices with nine dates available for all fans, and two dates specifically open to season-ticket holders.

The dates follow as:

Saturday, July 31 (season-ticket holders only): 8:30 a.m. practice (gates open at 7:30 a.m.)

Monday, Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 3: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 4: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 5: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 6: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Monday, Aug. 9: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 10: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 11: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Monday, Aug. 16: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 17 (season-ticket holders only): 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

The camps will include activities for fans all ages, including giveaways. A food truck will also be on site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

For more updates, including parking and regular updates, visit www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

